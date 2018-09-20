New Couple: Joseline Hernandez Confirms That Tory Lanez Is Smashing Her ‘Stingy Kutty Kat’

- By Bossip Staff

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET/ Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BET

Joseline Hernandez Reveals Tory Lanez Relationship

Joseline Hernandez loves Tory Lanez “like a fat girl loves cake.” That’s what the Puerto Rican Princess told Bossip on WE tv ahead of tonight’s episode. The reality star who checks in with the crew weekly couldn’t help but blush while talking about Tory Lanez who was seen in that intimate photo with her.

Lil pool thang! @torylanez

Not only does Joseline “love” Tory, he’s apparently packing some BIG beefcake and Joseline will fight any girl out there checking for him.

STAN FOR YOUR MAN, JOSELINE!

What do YOU think about Joseline dating Tory Lanez???

 

See more of her tonight at 10/9 c only on WE tv!

