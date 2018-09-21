Sweet Beynevolence: Queen Bey’s Warm & Fuzzy Destiny’s Chirren Reunions Are Melting Twitter

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Queen Bey’s Ooey Gooey DC Reunions Are Twitter

We stan a benevolent queen who’s currently on a Destiny’s chirren reunion tour where she embraced ex-DC5 members LeToya and LaTavia while fueling endless speculation over an upcoming reunion event that would shatter Stan Twitter.

Peep the Twitter warm and fuzzies over Bey’s DC5 reunions on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    Feature photo by Jim Smeal/WireImage

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.