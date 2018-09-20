73-Year Old Texas Mayor & Thorough Bred Gran-Maw Murders Alligator She Believes Ate Her Horse [Video]

Texas Mayor Murders Alligator She Believes Ate Her Horse

In the latest edition of “White Folks Running Around All Willy Nilly With Guns”, 73-year old Judy Cochran was captured on video shooting a 12-foot, 580-pound alligator who she believes ate her miniature horse.

Cochran, who was recently elected Mayor of Livingston, Texas, is a viral sensation after putting a cap in that gator. She told reporters,

“One shot in the head and he went under. Typically, they’ll do a death roll and roll over and over and over, but this one didn’t. We think this is the gator that ate one of our miniature horses several years ago, as big as this gator was, he could’ve easily eaten it. Typically the gators don’t bother us, but we’ve been looking for [this one].”

Fortunately for Cochran, Polk County, northeast of Houston, is one of a dozen Texas counties where it’s legal to hunt alligators. But the footage is still pretty hard to watch.

