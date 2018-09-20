New Music: Pardison Fontaine “Backin’ It Up” Featuring Cardi B [Video]

Pardison Fontaine “Backin’ It Up” Featuring Cardi B

Pardison Fontaine might not be a household name, but his music has likely been played in hundreds of millions of households across the world via his good friend and collaborative muse, Cardi B.

The Newburgh, New York MC is most well-known for haven written several of the biggest hits on Cardi’s debut album Invasion Of Privacy, but he’s long been releasing music of his own over the years.

Today, we get the duo’s first release since Bardi blew up. It’s called “Backin’ It Up”. Check it out below.

What you think? Hate it or love it?