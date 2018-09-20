New Music: Pardison Fontaine “Backin’ It Up” Featuring Cardi B [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS/ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Pardison Fontaine “Backin’ It Up” Featuring Cardi B

Pardison Fontaine might not be a household name, but his music has likely been played in hundreds of millions of households across the world via his good friend and collaborative muse, Cardi B.

The Newburgh, New York MC is most well-known for haven written several of the biggest hits on Cardi’s debut album Invasion Of Privacy, but he’s long been releasing music of his own over the years.

Today, we get the duo’s first release since Bardi blew up. It’s called “Backin’ It Up”. Check it out below.

What you think? Hate it or love it?

Categories: Hate It or Love It?!?!, New Music, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.