In White Folks News: Noah Cyrus Is Selling A Bottle Of Her Tears For $12,000

Noah Cyrus’ New Merch Is More That Just T-Shirts

Most artists turn their sadness into dollar signs by writing a song or two about it, but Noah Cyrus is taking things to a whole new level.

In preparation for the release of her new album Good Cry, the pop star has teamed up with clothing company Pizzaslime on a limited capsule collection of merchandise–which includes some pretty interesting items, as far as usual artist merch goes.

Some of the pieces in her limited line include t-shirts with her father Billy Ray Cryus’ face tattooed with the words “achy, breaky,” a mug that reads “Noah Cryus Tears,” and sweatshirts that say different phrases including “sry i’m trash,” “Noah Cyrus sucks,” and “sadness.”

The most notable of these pieces, however, is the tiny vial of liquid that is labeled “Noah Cyrus Tears” being sold for a whopping $12,000. According to the product description, “This is approximately 12 tears made by Noah Cyrus as a result of sadness.”

The description goes on to say that, “Human digestion of these tears is not suggested cause tears are generally pretty salty and that would just be super f—king weird if you drank someone else’s tears.”

Right….because selling AND buying the tears in the first place isn’t weird…it’s only weird if you drink them.

Unfortunately for those looking to drop a couple stacks on Noah Cyrus tears, you don’t have much time to get your funds together. The singer’s tears along with the rest of thee melancholy collection is only available for the next 48 hours.

If you’re looking to buy some tears, or you just want to verify for yourself that this is actually a real thing, you can check out Cyrus’ merchandise on PizzaSlime’s website, here.