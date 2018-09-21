Rotimi Talks Groupies On Bossip On WE tv

Despite being a hated villain on “Power”, Rotimi is a certified panty melter. The actor/singer stopped by Bossip on WE tv yesterday to tell the crew all about playing bad-guy Dre on the hit Starz show and to talk his personal life.

According to Rotimi a.k.a Nigerian Buttascotch, he’s admittedly “nasty” and single—so he’s looking for a good time.



OH???

See what else Rotimi had to say including the thirstiest thing a groupie’s ever done to get his attention.