Yeezus Walks Alone: Kim Kardashian Says She And The Kiddies Are Definitely NOT Relocating To Chicago With Kanye

Kim Kardashian Is NOT Relocating To Chicago With Kanye West

Despite ‘Ye’s recent proclamation that he’s headed back to Chicago and never leaving again…don’t get ready for “Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Chi Town” to hit your screens anytime soon.

Kim Kardashian says Kanye might be midwest bound, but as for her and their three kids…they’re staying put right where they are in sunny Calabasas. She doesn’t beleive that a relocation to Chicago would be all that beneficial for their three kids, 5-year-old North, 2-year-old Saint, and 9-month-old Chicago.

As a source close to Kim told People Magazine, Kim will kick it in Chicago, but a full relocation is never going down, as far as she’s concerned.

“Kim plans on spending more time in Chicago, but she isn’t moving there full-time. She thinks it’s best for the kids to continue their schedule in LA. North is in school and everything is working great. Kim doesn’t think a permanent move to Chicago benefits the kids. Also, Kim wants to be around her family as much as possible too. She loves their new house and it finally feels like a home to her.”

On top of all the practical reasons she has for keeping herself and the kids put, Kim knows that Kanye is likely just talking out of his azz anyway. Kanye changes his mind in a heartbeat, so there’s no need to start planning for a big cross-country move when he may be off that altogether by the time his album comes out.

“She will be supportive of Kanye’s plans and they do have a house in Chicago too. Kanye has a tendency though to change his mind quickly, so she is just going along with his plans because it makes him happy. Next week, something else might make him happier.”

Or, as another source put it more bluntly: “He changes his mind like he changes his underwear.”

Honestly, who’s really shocked? Kim gave her last husband Kris Humpries his walking papers shortly after he told her he planned to move her to the midwest and make her a regular degular housewife. She’s def not about to have ‘Ye moving her away from the California life in the limelight she’s made for herself.

