Almost Time: Pregnant Kenya Moore Reveals She’s 200-Pounds & Will Use THIS IG Secret To Snap Back

- By Bossip Staff

Kenya Moore Reveals Pregnancy Weight, Plans To Slim Down Post-Baby

Kenya Moore is due very, very soon. The ex-RHOA star recently told her Instagram followers that because of baby Daly she’s 200 pounds strong. Not only that, she’s planning on dropping the weight with Instagram sensation Flat Tummy tea after giving birth.

“Ok yes I do weigh over 200lbs right now and that’s a little scary!” wrote Moore. “I can’t wait to get back on the @flattummyco Shake It Baby program! I’m not in a hurry, but after baby is here, you know ya girl is down for the snap back!

Kenya’s so adamant that the herbal tea works for her that she’s sharing a before photo of her snatched “Donkey Booty” video baaaaawdy.

What do YOU think about mama Kenya’s slim-down plans???

