Almost Time: Pregnant Kenya Moore Reveals She’s 200-Pounds & Will Use THIS IG Secret To Snap Back
Kenya Moore Reveals Pregnancy Weight, Plans To Slim Down Post-Baby
Kenya Moore is due very, very soon. The ex-RHOA star recently told her Instagram followers that because of baby Daly she’s 200 pounds strong. Not only that, she’s planning on dropping the weight with Instagram sensation Flat Tummy tea after giving birth.
“Ok yes I do weigh over 200lbs right now and that’s a little scary!” wrote Moore. “I can’t wait to get back on the @flattummyco Shake It Baby program! I’m not in a hurry, but after baby is here, you know ya girl is down for the snap back!
View this post on Instagram
#Ad ok yes I do weigh over 200lbs right now and that's a little scary! I can’t wait to get back on the @flattummyco Shake It Baby program! I’m not in a hurry, but after baby is here, you know ya girl is down for the snap back! I use this because for me It works, and so easily. It gives me everything I need nutritionally and keeps me full for a long time, I don't have crazy cravings, and I know the weight is just gonna drop off, just like it did last time! (ps: they’ve got a sale happening right now!)
Kenya’s so adamant that the herbal tea works for her that she’s sharing a before photo of her snatched “Donkey Booty” video baaaaawdy.
View this post on Instagram
#Ad Flat tummy I’m coming for you! This mama is going to OWN her comeback and it’s happening with @flattummyco! You guys know I've been putting up a few TBT shots lately, so here’s one more! I can't wait to use this meal replacement program to get back my pre pregnancy bod. Don’t worry – not starting till I'm ready, but I’m getting excited because I know just how well this program has worked for me in the past. What’s also exciting is there's up to 30% off happening right now at flattummyco.com, but be quick!
What do YOU think about mama Kenya’s slim-down plans???
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.