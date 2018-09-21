Nick Cannon Responds To Kanye West’s IG Rant Over Kimmy Comments – “You’re NOT Going To Tell Me What I Can And Can’t Say”

Nick Cannon Responds To Kanye West

Like pretty much the rest of the world, Nick Cannon caught wind of Kanye’s “leave my wife alone” rant targeted at him, Drake, and even Tyson Beckford. But he didn’t waste much time leveling a response right back and Kanye.

In his social media scolding, Kanye told Nick:

First of all, I want to address Nick Cannon. I understand that you used to date my wife but you get an interview, don’t mention my wife. If someone brings my wife up, you say ‘I respect that man, I’m not speaking on that.’

Now, if you need a refresher on why Kanye felt compelled to call out Nick Cannon, it all stemmed from some roundabout statements he made on Everyday Struggle a few weeks back.

At the 32:30 mark, the topic of Kanye squashing the Drake and Pusha T beef comes up and Akademiks suggests that Drake smashed Kim Kardashian, to which Nick responded:

That’s not that far off of a concept! This is just as a fan, stepping back — there’s something real personal going on in that world…there’s something that Drake holds over that whole family, that he’s like “y’all don’t want me to let this out.” I won’t say that, but I was thinking the same sh*t. There’s something over there.

After catching wind of Kanye’s instruction on how to speak (or not speak) on his wife and their relationship, Nick took to his own Instagram to address him back.

He says that he doesn’t believe that he said anything disrespectful at all, but ultimately, Kanye nor anyone else is going to tell him what to say or how to answer questions when they’re asked:

Furthermore, he shadily hints that Kanye could have called him directly, but since he didn’t he’ll address him publicly as well — and presents a standing offer to come settle his score on the Wild n’ Out stage for their 200th episode.

Welp. Do you think Kanye will take him up on this offer? And are these two cool or nah?

Getty/Instagram