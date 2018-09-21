Trappily Ever After: Cardi B Shares #TBT Photo Of Her And Offset’s Lowkey At-Home Nuptials For Their 1-Year Anniversary

Cardi B Shares First Photo Of Her Secret Wedding

Cardi B was feeling nostalgic on her one-year marriage anniversary and finally shared the first pic from her super lowkey hotel nuptials with hubby Offset.

If you’ll recall, Cardi spilled the beans that she and her “fiancé” Offset were actually already husband and wife a few months back, saying that they had sealed the deal on a whim and called an officiant to their hometo marry them right in the bedroom on the very same day he asked for her hand.

Kulture’s parents were clearly having a chill day, with Cardi rocking a white sweatsuit and Offset in jeans and a track jacket.

And now, the happily married hip-hop couple spend coupled-up nights in the club Facetiming with their baby girl.

Too adorable. Congrats to these two on one year of marriage!

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Splash