Kevin Hart Wants No Parts Of Robert Irwin’s Animal Friends On ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’ [Video]

Kevin Hart appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, and stuck around to kick it with Robert Iriwn as he brought out exotic animals.

The only issue…Kevin wants NOTHING to do with any animals — no matter how “cute” or “cuddly” he was told they are by Jimmy and Robert.

Watch as Kevin squirms, screams, and scoots away from all sorts of creatures on the Tonight Show stage.

Getty/YouTube