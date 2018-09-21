Suge Knight Pleads No Contest To Voluntary Manslaughter, Will Serve 28 Years In Prison

Suge Knight Sentenced To 28 Years In Prison

After nearly four years of back and forth in court and awaiting a formal trial, Suge Knight’s 2015 murder case has finally come to a close.

Suge ran over his friend Terry Carter and another man just outside the set of “Straight Outta Compton.” He claimed he was fleeing the scene because he thought the men were about to shoot him and had no intention of hitting either of the men.

According to TMZ, the 53-year-old former music exec accepted a plea deal for a reduced sentence. He pled no contest to voluntary manslaughter, resulting in a 28-year sentence. He will receive credit for time served for the 3.5 years he has already spent in jail awaiting trial. In addition, he will spend an additional 3 years on probation upon release.

Suge was facing a potential sentence of life in prison upon the start of his trial. Do you think his new sentence is a fair one?

Splash/TMZ