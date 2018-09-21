#BlackInkCrew: Sky’s Glo Up Between Seasons Is Setting The Internet On Fire

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 14

View this post on Instagram

Royal & Loyal. 35💙

A post shared by FlyyyTattedSky (@flyyytattedsky) on

Sky’s Glo Up Is Incredible

Black Ink Crew was supposed to be the reality show cast that’s rough around the edges. The slap box cast. The crew of folks who are more about the real than their looks. Well, they didn’t get that memo because the show is full of women who are glowing up like it’s going out of style. We already have shown you how fine Dutchess is, but let’s not forget about Sky who has turned into one of the most dynamic models in the reality show game.

She’s got all kinds of drama on the show but on her IG page, it’s all heavenly. She came out the gate this season looking fine as hell and we are here for it. Want to see more? Hit the flip and see how she’s transformed into one of the flyest out the game.

View this post on Instagram

💎

A post shared by FlyyyTattedSky (@flyyytattedsky) on

View this post on Instagram

TIMELESS.🧠

A post shared by FlyyyTattedSky (@flyyytattedsky) on

View this post on Instagram

❣️

A post shared by FlyyyTattedSky (@flyyytattedsky) on

View this post on Instagram

Evolving 🥀 📸 @makeawishstar

A post shared by FlyyyTattedSky (@flyyytattedsky) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    Goin Up Pls…

    A post shared by FlyyyTattedSky (@flyyytattedsky) on

    View this post on Instagram

    I’m ALL Who You Say I Am… 💆🏻‍♀️ 9/19

    A post shared by FlyyyTattedSky (@flyyytattedsky) on

    View this post on Instagram

    PERIODT!!!

    A post shared by FlyyyTattedSky (@flyyytattedsky) on

    View this post on Instagram

    I’m not LEAVEALONEABLE😏😊

    A post shared by FlyyyTattedSky (@flyyytattedsky) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.