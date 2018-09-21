BlackInkCrew: Sky’s Glo Up Between Seasons Is Setting The Internet On Fire

Sky’s Glo Up Is Incredible

Black Ink Crew was supposed to be the reality show cast that’s rough around the edges. The slap box cast. The crew of folks who are more about the real than their looks. Well, they didn’t get that memo because the show is full of women who are glowing up like it’s going out of style. We already have shown you how fine Dutchess is, but let’s not forget about Sky who has turned into one of the most dynamic models in the reality show game.

She’s got all kinds of drama on the show but on her IG page, it’s all heavenly. She came out the gate this season looking fine as hell and we are here for it. Want to see more? Hit the flip and see how she’s transformed into one of the flyest out the game.