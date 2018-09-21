Seven Days Of Fail: BOSSIP Presents The 10 Biggest Losers Of The Week Vol. 6

- By Bossip Staff
Evelyn Lozada faces backlash

Losers Of The Week

Another week, another crop of losers. Another crop of people who took massive Ls for the past 7 days. Six weeks in and we have some recurring characters starting to pop up. But you know what that means? You can always come back bigger and better next week. We have politicians with weird d***s, fictional characters with burnt d****s and reality stars who acted like d****s. But who had the worst week? That’s reserved for someone who got flamed worse than Lawrence’s junk.

10. Cardi B – Her Facebook account shared ANOTHER transphobic meme and people are coming for her head. Sure, she says it was someone with access to the account, ma’am. Still. That’s inexcusable. Get your team in order.

Nikki Baby Betrays Teairra Mari

9. Nikki Baby – Did you see how Twitter dragged her for stabbing Teairra Mari in the back this week? She deserved it, too. Teairra…boo…get better friends.

8. Lawrence’s D*** – GANJA BURN GANJA BURN GANJA BURNNNNNNNN

7. Diesel – They decided to run an anti bullying campaign with…Nicki Minaj as their spokesperson? WTF?!

Kim Kardashian neon gown as she and Kanye West arrive at Miami's Versace Mansion for rapper 2Chainz Wedding on Saturday (aug 18).

6. Kim Kardashian – She really went out to Chicago and RUINED a fresh batch of Harold’s chicken. Someone needs to alert the authorities, ASAP.

5. The New York Times – The AUDACITY to confuse Omarosa with Angela Bassett. Someone needs a shoe thrown at them for this transgression. Fades need to be delivered UPS style.

    4. Evelyn Lozada – She started off the season so promisingly and now she’s getting dragged across reality TV land for being way too mean to Tami…right? She really had support and threw it all away.

    3. Donald Trump – Stormy Daniels said he had a peen like a mushroom and everyone had jokes for him. Imagine what it must feel like to have the whole world making fun of your junk.

    2. Tamera Mowry-Housely – It’s never a good week when people call you TaMAGA. She tried to defend her man against racism claims and ended up getting fried on Twitter over it. It’s never a good sign to have to get defended from racism claims.

    1. Wanda Smith – She tried to go toe to toe with Katt Williams in a roast session and ended up looking like a whole a$$ fool. Then her husband tried to defend her and now the cops are investigating. This is the worst roast L of all time.

