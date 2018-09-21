On Site: Teairra Mari And K. Michelle Get Into Aggressive iMessage Fight Over THESE Shady Comments…

Teairra Mari Calls Out K. Michelle & Posts Up Their Fighting Texts Messages

Back in May, Teairra Mari was dealing with her revenge porn scandal and “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” cameras were around to capture what transpired in the following days. Cameras also caught reactions from the cast, like K. Michelle’s.

In the most recent episode of “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” , K. Michelle met with Teairra’s ex-bf, and said that she didn’t all the way believe him and Teairra about leaking her nude sex videos. Instead, K. thinks Teairra leaked it herself, for clout, attention and money. K. Michelle also compared Teairra to Mimi Faust, who sold her fake leaked sex video on Atlanta’s “Love and Hip Hop” season, a few years back…

Welp. We guess TT finally got see K. Michelle’s meeting with Akbar and comments on her credibility, and she reacted on a live video.

B*tch! Mimi got a coin. So, why the f*ck would I do it and not get a coin? So K. Michelle, you can suck my D*CK too, b*tch.

Check it out:

Wait! There’s more. Teairra and K. Michelle’s beef extended into her phone, after K. Michelle texted her, telling her to keep that same energy in person. The messages got PETTY!!!! Hit the flip to read them.