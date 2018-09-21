Yeezus Talks (Too Damn Much): Pettiest Memes From Kanye’s Medium Spicy InstaBlowup
- By Bossip Staff
Hilariously Petty Kanye InstaRant Memes
At this point, we’re struggling through Kanye fatigue that grew even worse when he uploaded a medium spicy series of Instagram videos addressing Drake, Nick Cannon, Tyson Beckford and whatever else he felt like babbling about in a befuddling series of events that sparked hilariously petty chaos.
Peep the pettiest memes from Kanye’s InstaBlowup on the flip.
Feature photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic
