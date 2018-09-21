Destiny’s Luggage: Let’s Check On Farrah Franklin As She Waits For Her Beyunion

What’s Farrah Franklin Up To In 2018?

In honor of Queen Bey’s heart-warming Destiny’s chirren reunion tour, we had to check in on ex-DC5 member Farrah Franklin who you probably forgot all about until now. But hey, she seems to be living her OK-est life that’s one pic with Bey away from sorta kinda poppin’ again.

“It’s not?” NSJSJSJSJSJS BEY WAS NOT HAVING IT WITH FARRAH 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/ZxM9hL3uPO — OV (@ovoxoscar) May 16, 2018

Hit the flip for a quick check-in on Farrah Franklin (and reactions to a possible Beyunion).