Rest In Peace: James Brown’s Daughter, Venisha Brown, Dies At 53

James Brown’s Daughter Venisha Passes Away

The New York Daily News is reporting that James Brown’s Daughter Venisha has passed away. Venisha brown was 53-years-old and died from complications due to pneumonia.

Venisha Brown was raised in California by her mother, “It Should Have Been Me” singer Yvonne Fair, but visited the legendary Godfather of Soul during the summer, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“The multi-talented songwriter and musician will always be remembered as one of the few who fully embodied the dance moves of her father,” the family said in a statement through the James Brown Family Foundation. Venisha’s sister, Yamma Brown wrote her a touching message on instagram.

My beautiful big sis Venisha has received her angels wings…my heart is broken but I am comforted by the peace you now have!!! I love you sis 💔

In 2006, Venisha’s famous father died, and was buried in Augusta, Georgia. She was there, pictured about next to Michael Jackson, Al Sharpton and Rev. Jesse Jackson. IN her memory, The Brown family asks for donations to the James Brown Academy of Musik Pupils, a “musical, instrumental, initiative year-round hub designed for the youth to discover their musical ability.”

May they both rest in peace.