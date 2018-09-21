So Fine: #BlackInkCHI’s Don Is A DRAWLS Drencher, And Here’s Why Viewers Will Miss Him…

Buff & Handsome: Don Of “Black Ink Chicago” Is BAE

Don of “Black Ink Chicago” really tried to turn his image around this season. Having the reputation for being a cheater and womanizer in past seasons, this year, Don was out to prove to his family he could really take the wheel. Unfortunately, infidelities from his (recent) past came back to haunt him, causing him and his girl Ashley to beef.

But, instead of fighting the whole season, Don took a break from the foolery to figure out what was next and it was the healthiest thing for everyone. Oh yeah, did we mention that his more controlled demeanor added to his already FINE as hell looks???

It’s no secret that this man is attractive, and if he keeps this new attitude up, it might help him take the crown for the FINEST MAN ON TV. Don does a lot of self-maintenance, from his buff body to his sexy bearded face. Hit the flip to see why we will miss this transforming King…