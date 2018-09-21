MagnifikChallenge Watch French Rapper KillASon & A Gang Of Parisians Get LIT In Front Of The Eiffel Tower [Video]

Oui oui!

KillASon Drops #MagnifikChallenge Video

A Parisian rapper might have just dropped the next big social media challenge. KillASon is currently promoting his single “Magnifik” with a dance video that includes him and a GANG of people getting LIT in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Now, that’s a challenge!

KIllASon also did his challenge with some local children and their parents.

Are you joining in on the #MagnifikChallenge?

