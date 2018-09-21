#MagnifikChallenge Watch French Rapper KillASon & A Gang Of Parisians Get LIT In Front Of The Eiffel Tower [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Oui oui!
KillASon Drops #MagnifikChallenge Video
A Parisian rapper might have just dropped the next big social media challenge. KillASon is currently promoting his single “Magnifik” with a dance video that includes him and a GANG of people getting LIT in front of the Eiffel Tower.
Now, that’s a challenge!
KIllASon also did his challenge with some local children and their parents.
Are you joining in on the #MagnifikChallenge?
More KillASon on the flip.
Here’s the original “Magnifk” video.
