#MagnifikChallenge Watch French Rapper KillASon & A Gang Of Parisians Get LIT In Front Of The Eiffel Tower [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 4

Oui oui!

KillASon Drops #MagnifikChallenge Video

A Parisian rapper might have just dropped the next big social media challenge. KillASon is currently promoting his single “Magnifik” with a dance video that includes him and a GANG of people getting LIT in front of the Eiffel Tower.

View this post on Instagram

#MagnifikChallenge PARIS 1.0🇫🇷💖

A post shared by KillASon Le Magnifik (@killasonkilla) on

Now, that’s a challenge!
KIllASon also did his challenge with some local children and their parents.

Are you joining in on the #MagnifikChallenge?

More KillASon on the flip.

Here’s the original “Magnifk” video.

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1669535/magnifikchallenge-watch-french-rapper-killason-a-gang-of-parisians-get-lit-in-front-of-the-eiffel-tower-video/
PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
1234
Categories: Multi, News, Someone We Actually Like

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.