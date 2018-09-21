The “Justice” System: Dallas Police Chief Says She Can’t Legally Fire Amber Guyger For Killing Botham Jean, Lawyer Calls Bulls#!t

Amber Guyger Can’t Legally Be Fired From Police Says Chief

Amber Guyger killed Botham Jean under suspicious circumstances to say the very least. Amber Guyger is still walking the streets freely. The citizens of Dallas, Texas ain’t feelin’ it.

According to WFAA, the city’s Chief of Police, Renee Hall, held a townhall meeting last night in an attempt to stifle the growing outrage over the unjust death.

Many in the community wanted to know exactly why Amber Guyger wasn’t arrested the night she killed Jean and why she still has a job despite being formally charged with manslaughter, a charge we all hope is upgraded to murder.

Here’s how Chief Hall replied:

“I can’t do that because there are both local, state and federal laws that prohibit me from taking action,” Hall said. “There are civil service laws we have to adhere to.”

Well, civil rights attorney Justin Moore was in attendance and says the Chief Hall is mistaken about her inability to 86 Amber from the department:

“I was completely mystified, and I really didn’t understand where it came from last night. It seemed like Chief Hall might not have been well informed on the law,” said Moore.

The Department’s orders state that “The Chief of Police may circumvent all formal disciplinary procedures to render an immediate decision when it deems it necessary to preserve the integrity of the department.”

So, boom, fire the bish then. Stop protecting her from her fate as a jailbird.

Rest in peace, Botham Jean.