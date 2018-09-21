Scrappy And The Bam Expecting A Little Babiznyee Any Moment Now

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’s Bambi Goes Into Labor

After years of having their relationship broadcast on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Scrappy (real name Darryl Kevin Richardson II) and Bambi (real name Adi Benson) quietly tied the knot in 2017. Earlier this year, the two announced that they were expecting a child, followed by a gender reveal party in May 2018 and a 90’s themed baby shower in September. Now, the couple is about to enter into the next chapter of their relationship.

Scrappy took to Instagram to inform the world that he was about to become a new dad again. He posted a video of Bambi being wheeled through the hospital on Thursday evening.

“My wife said LEGO it’s time so we rety!!! #BabyWatch2018 @adizthebam mocking my mom and her extraneous #prayforus #HereComesBreland”

Bambi and Scrappy have chosen the name Breland for their baby boy. Scrappy is the father of a 13-year-old daughter, Emani Richardson, with ex-girlfriend and Love & Hip Hop Atlanta cast member, Erica Dixon.