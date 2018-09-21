Amber Rose Says She May Know Who Stole Her Engagement Ring…[Video]

Amber Rose Has A Hunch About Who Stole Her Ring

Previously we reported Amber Rose was ROBBED of her diamond engagement ring she received from ex-fiance Wiz Khalifa. The $150,000 engagement ring that Wiz Khalifa gave her back in March of 2012 is nowhere to be found. Amber filed a police report with a LAPD after days of looking for a blingy bauble that hadn’t been seen since last month.

Reportedly, there is lots of foot traffic going through Amber’s home, but she says she can assume who took it. TMZ caught up with Amber at LAX, where she spoke on it for the first time. In the video, Amber is also rocking longer hair, different from her signature look.

Press play:

