“Marriage Boot Camp” Exclusive: Ernest Calls Out Momma Dee’s “Ho Activities”

“Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars” Airs Friday Nights On WeTV

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s” Ernest blasts his wife Momma Dee for having relationships with other men while he was locked up in prison in the latest episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.”

The troubled couple is forced to reveal their relationship secrets during an exercise that sees them both perched over tubs of water filled with creepy crawlies.

Momma Dee soon cops to dating other men during Ernest’s incarceration – something that he is disgusted by.

“If you are sleeping with two or three men a year – those are ho activities,” a pained Ernest tells the camera.

But Momma Dee reminds him that she ultimately married him – so the past really didn’t matter.

What do you think? Check out the clip above.