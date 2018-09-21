Who Looked More Bangin’ At The ‘Nappily Ever After’ Special Screening?

Sanaa Lathan Enjoys Special Screening Of “Nappily Ever After” With Friends

Congratulations Sanaa! We’ve been waiting and the day has finally arrived. Sanaa Lathan’s new film ‘Nappily Ever After’ is available on Netflix now and the actress celebrated the special occasion with friends at a special screening.

Last night, September 20, 2018 at the Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles hollywood’s biggest stars came out to shine at the L.A. Special Screening red carpet of Netflix’s new film, Nappily Ever After. Executive producer Marc Platt, director Haifaa Al-Mansour and producer Tracey Bing, along with the cast Sanaa Lathan, Lynn Whitfield, Ernie Hudson, Camille Guaty, Brittany S. Hall were in attendance.

Attendees of the special screening also included a variety of influencers, celebrities and friends & family, including Gabrielle Union, Nia Long, Antoinette Robertson, Karen Civil, John Salley, and Mila J, among others. The premiere was followed by an after party at Teddy’s inside the Roosevelt Hotel.

We singled out Sanaa, Nia Long and Gabrielle Union, but there were a lot of beautiful women at the big event. Hit the flip to see who else was there and don’t for get to tell us Who Looked More Bangin!