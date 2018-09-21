Texas Tragedy: Father & Son Kill Neighbor In Face-Off Over Alleyway Trash [Graph Video]

SMH: Another Case Of The Trigger-Happy Gun Totters

A Texas face-off ended up in tragedy this past month and it was all caught on video.

On September 1, Aaron Howard was shot and killed in an alley behind his home in Abilene, according to KTXS 12. Two of his neighbors, Johnnie and Michael Miller, were charged for the murder and Howard’s fiancée, Kara Box, caught the whole thing on her cell phone camera.

It all went down because of an argument over a dumped mattress in the alley, according to the video. Things escalated between the three men involved and each of them started making threats. John was carrying a pistol during the argument, while his son Michael Miller held a full-blown shotgun. Howard was said to be armed with a bat.

“If you come closer to me, I’m gonna kill you,” John could be heard yelling at Howard in the video.

Howard, however, did not back down. “Put the gun up and go inside!” he yelled.

Eventually, shots go off from John’s pistol and soon after, a shot rings from Michael’s shotgun. Box tried to defend her fiancée with no success. “You can see that I stepped in between them and I said, ‘you’re not going to shoot my husband,’ then he fired past my head,” Box told KTXS 12.

When asked why she released the video of the incident, Box said, “People deserve to know what actually happened and you know they deserve to know John and Michael Miller are murderers.” When the incident first happened, Box had no comment for KTXS 12, but now she’s speaking loud and clear. “You [the Millers] deserve to spend your lives in prison,” she said.

Box has since moved off the street where everything happened.

KTXS 12 reached out to Taylor County District Attorney Jim Hicks, who hadn’t seen the video yet. “Video evidence like this is always graphic and very difficult to watch. But, it is consistent with the charges,” Hicks said.

John and Michael Miller face charges of first degree murder. However, they both have been released from jail on $25,000 bond.