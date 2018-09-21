Happy Fried-Day: Curren$y & Trinidad James Get High Like Giraffe Azz On “Full Size Run” & Talk Sneakers [Video]

‘Full Size Run’ Featuring Curren$y & Trinidad James

Happy Friday! For the folks into street fashion and weed raps, we have a treat for you. Jet Life rapper Curren$y, and ATL gold chain wearer Trinidad James met up on “Full Sized Run” to talk everything from their favorite upcoming shoe releases to buying and trading shoes.

Which sneakers are a staple in your closet? These guys have a few.

Full Size Run is Sole Collector’s weekly talk featuring co-hosts Trinidad James, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty, and this week they’re joined by legendary New Orleans rapper Curren$y. This week, he talks about how he put Lil Wayne onto A Bathing Ape and the beef it caused with Pusha T, the time he got Wiz Khalifa his first cool pair of sneakers, and this week’s news topics, including ASAP Rocky and Under Armour, DJ Khaled and Jordan Brand, and Nike SB coming back.

Sneaker heads, press play.