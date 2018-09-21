Guess The MAGA Struggle Cakes
- By Bossip Staff
This Terrible Tush Belongs To A Trump Supporting Reality Star
This terrible looking tush belongs to a Trump supporting reality star who marked up her cakes and not-so-funbags with his MAGA slogan for a Re-Elect Trump campaign in Las Vegas this week.
This can’t possibly be the GREATNESS the alt-right is aspiring after — can it? Can you guess the reality tv struggle cakes?
Hit the flip for the answer.
