For The Children: Jeezy Donates iPads To Five Georgia Kindergarten Classes

Jeezy Donates iPads To Georgia Elementary School

That’s right!

Jeezy has long been known for his philanthropy work and contributions to charity, and it doesn’t look like he’s stopping his efforts anytime soon.

Most recently, the rapper and his Street Dreamz Foundation donated a bunch of iPads to Pulaski Elementary School, which is located in Jeezy’s hometown of Hawkinsville, Georgia.

The generous iPad giveaway came into fruition when the Peach State stalwart and Street Dreamz’s executive director, Katrina Johnson, visited Pulaski Elementary to launch the rapper’s first-ever technology initiative. After Johnson initially explained the reason for the giveaway, Jeezy himself popped up to surprise the students before handing out the gift-wrapped iPads. The Snowman donated these iPads to five different kindergarten classes, and not only that, but he made time to speak to all five classes individually as he hand-delivered the gifts.

As of now, Jeezy is about nine months removed from dropping off his album Pressure, and he has been keeping more than busy since his latest project, music-wise. Just one day after his generous gifting of iPads to those lucky elementary school students, Jeezy and his Street Dreamz Foundation alsodonated to the Atlanta Track Club’s “Kilometer Kids” program and to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ Youth Scholarship Program.

The rapper’s affinity for giving back is nothing new . Just last year, in the first quarter of 2017, Jeezy was honored by Forbes magazine and Karen Civil for his philanthropy and entrepreneurship.

This honor was given after he and Future both donated $25,000 to the United Negro College Fund at the 2016 Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball, held in the Atrium Ballroom of Atlanta’s Marriott Marquis the year prior. That same year, Jeezy and the Street Dreamz Foundation donated 2,500 backpacks to local kids for the upcoming school year.

Salute to Jeezy on always giving back.