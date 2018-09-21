Good S*iiiiiiiiiit: Tika Sumpter, Danny Glover And Isiah Whitlock Jr. Hit The “Old Man & The Gun” Premiere
- By Bossip Staff
“Old Man And The Gun” Premiere In NY Brings Out Robert Redford, Danny Glover
Danny Glover hit the carpet for his new role in “Old Man & The Gun” and he was in great company. The premiere brought out Robert Redford, Sissy Spacek, Casey Affleck and a few more of our faves including…
Tika Sumpter looking beautiful in a long off the shoulder colorful maxi.
Y’all know we love Isiah Whitlock Jr. too. He’s the s*iiiiiiiiiiit!
Have a look at more photos below:
