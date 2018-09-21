Tiffany Haddish Can’t Get Enough Of Stephen Colbert’s Beard On ‘The Late Show’ [Video]

Tiffany Haddish Makes Her Way Back To The Late Show

Tiffany Haddish and Stephen Colbert always seem to have an undeniable chemistry when they’re together, and that was no different this week when the comedian made her return to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

This time around, Haddish can’t stop talking about the host’s beard.

“I like this beard you got going on,” she told Colbert on Thursday’s Late Show. “We need to put you on Facebook on this thing called Beard Gang. Beard Gang, yeah. It’s a bunch of sexy men in beards and sweatpants . . . See, sweatpants are men lingerie, basically.”

After that, Tiffany asked if she could touch Colbert’s beard, at which point she offered some care tips for his facial hair. “You should condition it,” she offered. “Put some coconut oil in it before you go to bed at night. It’ll soften it up.” When Colbert added that maybe he should also cover the beard with a scarf at night for maximum attention to care, she agreed. “That’s Beard Gang etiquette,” she said.

After concluding the beard conversation, the two discussed the Emmys and her upcoming back-to-back-to-back releases of three major movies in just three months. “It was great hanging out with, like, Angela Bassett and Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel,” the funnywoman said of the ceremony, which also resulted in her bagging her very first Emmy for her SNL hosting awesomeness. “My favorite part of the night, though, was when they were announcing your name and the audience was going bananas. I was like, did he pay these people for this? I want people to scream like that for me one day.”

Night School—starring Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart—hits theaters next Friday. You can watch the hilarious interview between Tiffany and Stephen Colbert below.