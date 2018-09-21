Black Britney Spears Back: Nivea Reveals Why She’s Been M.I.A, Talks Lil Wayne & Dream Not Being Around For The Kids [Video]

Nivea was the biggest thing poppin’ in the early 2000’s with hits like “Don’t Mess With My Man” and “Laundromat”. But then she got pregnant by Lil Wayne, got married to The Dream, and we really haven’t heard much from her since.

Now the songstress is back and sharing her truth on BET’s digital original “Finding Nivea”. She opened up about her relationships with Lil Wayne and The Dream and how it impacted her career, saying:

In the midst of [radio not playing her music], I got with Wayne. Got pregnant with Neal, got back with Wayne. He went to jail. I was at every parent teacher conference, everything with four kids! Lil Wayne and Dream can’t show up. Where is there room to be a singer. I respect them, I really do. Whether they respect me or not.

Most of us had an idea that being a mom was part of the reason why Nivea had took a step back from the music industry. But we didn’t know the full tea — and it’s pretty hot.

Are y’all here for a Nivea comeback?