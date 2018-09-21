SMH: Mary J. Blige Sued Over Allegedly Trashing LA Rental Mansion & Bailing

Mary J. Blige Allegedly Trashed Los Angeles Mansion

Mary J. Blige could be in some real trouble.

According to reports from The Blast, the singer is being sued for allegedly bailing on and completely trashing her rental mansion in Los Angeles. The site reports that Golden Venus LLC. is claiming that Blige and her ex-husband, Martin Isaacs, rented a Beverly Hills home beginning a few years back on May 1, 2015.

Originally, the rent was $25,500 per month, in addition to the $51,000 security deposit they had put down to start. The rent increased to $27,000 a month in April.

According to the suit, on August 5, 2016, they claim Blige and Isaacs failed to pay their rent for August through November. They served the pair with notice to pay the $85,050 they owed or vacate the premises in three days.

Both sides eventually agreed to a compromise, where Blige and Isaacs would agree to pay Golden Venus $27,000 and allow them to keep the security deposit. However, Golden Venus claims they never got the $27,000, and in addition to that, they claim they discovered a whopping $16,058.78 in damages to the home.

These racked up damages included holes in the wall and repairs to the water heater, freezer, air conditioning unit and garage door. The Blast also reports from court documents that Golden Venus realized that over $31,000 in audio and visual equipment had been “removed” from the home when they came to inspect it.

Golden Venus is looking for Mary J. Blige and Marin Isaacs–who just finalized their long-winded divorce earlier this year–to pay them a total of $58,211.13 plus interest.

It’s been a long year for Blige as far as finances go. It was reported earlier this year that the singer was being sued by the bank to foreclose her New Jersey mansion, but she wasn’t responding to the case.