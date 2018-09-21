But Did He Win? Teacher Charged After Using His Daughter To Steal Prizes From Claw Machine

Literally, it’s all fun and games until someone gets caught.

A Massachusetts man, who was caught on video using his toddler to steal toys and prizes out of a claw machine at a New Hampshire mall, now faces charges of criminal theft, trespassing and child endangerment.

ABC News reports:

Anthony Helinski turned himself into police Wednesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The 34-year-old, who is a middle school teacher employed by Andover Public Schools, has since been placed on administrative leave.

After seeing the disturbing footage, police found Helinski thanks to the powers of the Internets. He has since been released on bail and is scheduled to make a court appearance on Oct. 29.