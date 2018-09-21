Money Moves: NBA All-Star Baron Davis Signs On As Executive Producer For “Fire In The Hell”

NBA All-Star Baron Davis, founder of No Label Productions, has joined director Brett Fallentine’s documentary FIRE ON THE HILL as an Executive Producer. The film will make its world premiere this coming Saturday – September 22 at the 2018 Los Angeles Film Festival (LAFF).

“I love my city of Los Angeles, and I’m always looking for stories promoting culture and progress,” states Davis. “It’s important to be involved with documentaries that tell great stories of people making it in life that feel authentic and don’t neatly wrap things up with a typical Hollywood ending. FIRE ON THE HILL gives a voice to those people that are working hard to better our communities, and it’s a great representation of Compton—cowboy style!”

“We are so honored to have Baron on our team,” says director Fallentine. “He has been a champion both on the basketball court and in the streets of Los Angeles with the work that he has done for the community. His involvement with the Drew League, which aims to break down barriers between rival gangs in South L.A., is exactly the type of impact that the Cowboys at the Hill wish to fulfill. Having Baron as an EP only strengthens the mission that we set out to achieve with FIRE ON THE HILLand I’m honored to be teammates with him to bring about a positive change to South L.A.”

When a sudden and mysterious fire wipes out the Hill Stable– the last public horse stable in South Central, Los Angeles–a culture of urban cowboys come under threat. This western-documentary follows the life and struggles of three inner-city cowboys and the line they must walk between the gang-filled streets of LA and the path of an American Black cowboy.

Long before it was known for its hip-hop and gang culture, South Central Los Angeles was home to one of the most recognized cowboy communities in the Nation. Yet after decades of urban development and rising street gang activity, this community–which had produced world champions– shrunk to all but a one-block horse stable known as “The Hill.” When a mysterious fire destroys the Hill Stable in 2012, the future of this once thriving culture finds itself at the brink of vanishing forever.

FIRE ON THE HILL follows three cowboys in the wake of the fire. Ghuan, seeing the fire as an opportunity to resurrect the stable in his own vision must win over the broken cowboy community and hunt down the land’s estranged owner before developers get to it first. Chris, a rising bull rider from Compton, enters into his rookie year of professional rodeo and discovers that the LA streets aren’t so easy to leave behind. And Calvin, having found freedom on the back of a horse, must choose between the cowboy lifestyle and his family when his inner demons come back to haunt him.

FIRE ON THE HILL paints a portrait of the little-known urban cowboy community in South Central LA. Together, these three stories of perseverance shine a new light on what it means to be a “cowboy” in our modern world. This genre-bending documentary combines western film style with South Central’s urban landscape to depict Los Angeles like it has never been seen before.

The film is a Preamble Pictures production in association with RYOT Films, Contend and Enso and is written, directed and produced by Fallentine.

The world premiere screening sold out within hours after tickets went on sale, and a second screening has been added for Monday, September 24 at the ArcLIght Hollywood. Tickets are now available on https://www.filmindependent.org/la-film-festival/ticket-info/! Check out the dope trailer below.