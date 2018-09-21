Mo Money: LeBron James, Ava DuVernay, & More Make The Hollywood Reporter’s ‘Most Powerful People In Entertainment’

THR‘s Most Powerful People In Entertainment List Revealed

Every year, The Hollywood Reporter releases their list for the most powerful people in the entertainment industry–and this year’s selection of 100 entertainers is hot off the presses.

The annual pecking order of showbiz power has been revealed, and there are some familiar names on the list.

Coming in at number 94 is Michael B. Jordan, who not only took on his first villain role in Black Panther this year, but is also is taking the lead as a change agent, working with WarnerMedia on the creation of its companywide inclusion policy.

A few spots up at number 88 is director and producer Ava DuVernay. She told the publication that the biggest surprise of 2018 is “that people were surprised by the success of Crazy Rich Asians.” She recently signed on to direct her first superhero project, Warner Bros.’ DC movie The New Gods.

Ryan Coogler comes in at 84 for his work directing Black Panther, which became the highest-grossing superhero stand-alone film of all time this year. It was just recently announced that he will also be executive producing LeBron James’ Space Jam sequel.

At 79 is Tiffany Haddish, who just scored her first Emmy and a deal at HBO.

Coming in at number 75 is LeBron James. Though he already had an incredible career prior, this year alone he officially became a Los Angeles Laker, announced his Space Jam sequel, gotten scripted series with both NBC and The CW, along with several HBO series and a Shut Up And Dribble documentary.

Kevin Hart makes number 69 on their list, who has sequels for both Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and 2016’s Secret Lives of Pets in the works.

Number 55 is Jordan Peele, who produced Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, set up a Twilight Zone reboot at CBS All Access and teamed with J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot for HBO horror drama Lovecraft Country this year.

Donald Glover makes number 42 on THR‘s list. His music video for “This Is America” has racked up 385 million YouTube views since May along with his FX series Atlanta being Emmy-nominated for another year.

Other notable entertainers to make the list include Dwayne Johnson, Shonda Rhimes, and Tyler Perry.