Exclusive: Leslie Jones Says F*ck Kevin Hart & Katt Williams; “Keep Your Mouth Closed Unless You’re Using It To Eat My P****”

Leslie Jones Had This To Say About Kevin Hart & Katt Williams Beef

The comedians have more beef than the rappers these days! On Friday, Kevin Hart ripped Katt Williams a new one on the Breakfast Club, regarding his comments about Tiffany Haddish’s career. In the same interview, Kev claimed Leslie Jones was one of the many female comedians he put on.

But the SNL star says issa lie! Less Dogg spoke to a Bossip source bout both Kevin and Katt claiming they’re the reason behind her and other female comedian’s success — and sis was not here for it:

Real talk both of them ni**as need to keep my name out they mouth unless they using it to eat my p***y REAL TALK!! None of those ni**as put me on or any woman. While he talking about Katt what did he do to put women on he didn’t help females they wasn’t on his tour F*CK THAT NI**A!! At least Katt put me on his tour. Kevin could have put me on a long time ago but he never respected me or my comedy and trust I can call his card he know I can. Both Kevin and Katt was the same to women like all these ni**as in this game. Sh*tty. and still is. Women have never had it good. At least Katt put women on his tour or shows. How many shows back in the day didn’t have a woman on them. Kevin that mf told me one time I would never make it.

Oop! That’s not all. Leslie says it was actually Chris Rock who put her on, and even then she still had to grind:

So I’m calling all cards I ain’t got to lie I made it without either one of them. Chris rock was the one who put Me on and Neal Brennan a WHITE comic/writer. Not them!! And I still had To work my f***ing ass off to make it happen!! So nobody is telling the truth! everyone need to shut the f*ck up!! Before I tell whats really real!! And they all know I know. I haven’t said shit about anyone and if I do I keep it real and respectful and honest. What’s upsetting me is anybody SAYING ANYTHING!! Shut the f*ck up and do your f***ing job cause this ain’t it. While y’all on columns downing each other and lying on each other no one is telling jokes. SHUT UP AND DO YOUR F***NG JOB!! Keep my name out your mouth I dont talk about any of you!!

Kevin was pissed, but Leslie Jones is seething, honey. Who gets the last laugh though?