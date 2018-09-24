So It Turns Out Beyonce Was NOT Wearing Kanye’s Air Sunken Place Shoes Like He Thought And Everyone Is Laughing At Him Again
Beyonce Plays Kanye For A Fool
So here’s what happened. Kanye West posted a picture of Beyonce and Jay Z together, with Beyonce wearing a clear shoe that looks almost exactly like a particular Yeezy shoe that Kanye is releasing. This prompted the Chicago MC to post on Instagram in celebration.
Well, Cosmo has the scoop. Apparently Beyonce was wearing a different shoe from Public Desire. Get this: they’re only $50, too. Welp, guess we’re all wearing Public Desire now, right?
Either way, Kanye is out here looking like a whole fool for trying to think Beyonce and Jay Z have in any way forgiven him for ranting about them at his concerts, riding the MAGA train and trying to make them be friends with Kardashians. Twitter caught wind of the comedy and had all the jokes for Yeezy.
