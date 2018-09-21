Return Of Simba: J. Cole Announces Rescheduled Date For Inaugural Dreamville Festival

Dreamville Festival Has Been Rescheduled For The Spring

Jermaine would never leave us hanging.

J. Cole has just revealed the rescheduled date for the inaugural Dreamville Festival, which will now take place on Saturday, April 6 at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Dreamville Festival was originally scheduled to take place on September 15, but it was forced to be cancelled due to public safety concerns surrounding Hurricane Florence.

According to the man incharge, 30,000 fans were expected at the inaugural festival. In response to the hurricane and the event’s cancellation, Cole tweeted out, “Mannn. Due to this Hurricane heading to NC, we have to cancel Dreamville Festival. We’re working to get another date, but right now safety is most important. I appreciate everybody that was headed to rock with us. 30,000 + were expected.”

Attendees of the rescheduled event will still get to see a headlining performance from J. Cole to close out the event, although details surrounding the new music lineup will be announced at a later date. The original lineup featured SZA, Big Sean, Young Thug, Nelly, Rich The Kid, Teyana Taylor, Bas, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, and more.

“We battled with the idea of moving forward with the festival at this time or formally cancelling the event. But after receiving unwavering support from the fans and the community, we are excited to announce Dreamville Festival will now take place on April 6, 2019,” said Ibrahim “IB” Hamad, President of Dreamville Records and J. Cole’s manager. “We are proud to say that Dreamville this spring will also serve as a benefit to hurricane victims in the Carolinas. We hope that fans in North Carolina and across the US will not only join in celebrating the very first Dreamville Festival, but also the resilience of this amazing community.”