Well Would You Look At That? Michael Jordan Help Box Food For Hurricane Florence Victims [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

Image via Elsa/Getty Images

Michael Jordan Seen Boxing Food For Hurricane Victims

Despite his reputation for not giving a f**k about people, Michael Jordan was seen doing a selfless act today in the Carolinas.

According to TMZ, Jordan was spotted on the assembly line at a food bank boxing up nourishment to send out to those in desperate need.

MJ has already donated $2 million to help the relief effort in addition to his elbow grease.

Good on Mike.

