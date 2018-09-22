So Sad: Woman Reportedly Goes On A Stabbing Spree Inside Of A Daycare; Injures 3 Babies And 2 Adults During The Attack

Woman Stabs Multiple People And Children At Queens Daycare

Tragedy struck in the New York borough of Queens after a woman went on a stabbing spree at a in-home daycare center injuring 5 people, including a newborn baby and two infants. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

According to the New York Post, the alleged attack occurred around 3:45 a.m. in the Flushing area. The suspect, who was identified as a 52-year-old Chinese employee at the in-home center, began attacking three little girls, a baby boy and two adults, and eventually tried to take her own life by turning the knife on herself and slitting her wrists. The daycare reportedly was illegal and was used as a place for Chinese women to keep babies they gave birth to while their mother worked. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

The babies (who range in age from 3 days to 1 month old) were in critical but stable condition after the attack and injured adults included a father of one of the injured children who was stabbed in the leg and a female employee at the Queens daycare who was stabbed repeatedly in the midsection.

Two knives were recovered from the scene of the daycare facility, and the suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment and placed in police custody. Her reasons for the attack are still unknown at the moment.

