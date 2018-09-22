Po’ Lil’ Tink Tink: Sanaa Lathan Claims That She’s Been “Treated Horribly” By Some Of The Women In Hollywood

Sanaa Lathan Opens Up About Women In Hollywood Treating Her “Horribly”

At the New York City premiere of her new Netflix movie “Nappily Ever After“, Sanaa Lathan took some time discussing working in the not-so-friendly atmosphere of Hollywood while talking about the new film.

“Just coming up in the business, I have been treated just horribly by some women that you may know..I won’t call any names,” she said, “but when you’re working with somebody who’s maybe a little older than you — now I’m the older one — you don’t expect to get competition, and jealousy, and weird vibes on set. And I was very hurt, very early on in my career by a couple of different women.”

She does however appreciate relationships she has with actresses such as co-star Lynn Whitfield, who she calls a “light”. “You can tell that. She’s so beautiful inside and out,” Lathan added.

With a career spanning over 20 years and working side by side with some of Hollywood’s A-list actors and actresses, who do you think Sanaa was talking about?