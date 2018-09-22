Beyoncé’s Ex-Drummer Files Lawsuit Claiming The Singer Molested Her With Dark Magic, Used Witchcraft & Murked Her Kitten

Beyoncé’s Former Drummer Claims Singer Molested Her with “Dark Magic” And “Extreme Witchcraft”

According to The Blast a former drummer for Beyoncé is filling a lawsuit claiming the singer is allegedly wrapped up in the practices of “extreme witchcraft” and has been using her spells to run surveillance and control her finances.

Kimberly Thompson played the drums for Queen Bey for over 7 years and during that time she claims that Beyonce harassed her by using“extreme witchcraft, dark magic” and “magic spells of sexual molestation.” and that the allegedly star murdered her kitten.

Thompson also believes Beyoncé has been taping her phones and controlling her finances and went as far as to accusing her of stealing intellectual property and computer hard drives, as well as effecting her personal relationships.

Thompson’s request for a protective order was denied by Los Angeles Superior Court this week, but there is another restraining order hearing scheduled for Oct. 11.