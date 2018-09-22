Dignitary Fenty: Rihanna Named Ambassador Of Barbados To Promote Education, Tourism And Investment

Rihanna Named Ambassador Of Barbados

Rihanna is a woman of her word. Ever since she told us on “Hard” that her reign won’t let up, it hasn’t.

Today, Robyn Fenty can add yet another prestigious accolade to her already esteemed resume. According to BarbadosToday, Prime Minister Mia Mottley has appointed Rihanna as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary. Her role will entail promoting education, tourism and investment into the island that she grew up on.

“Rihanna has a deep love for this country and this is reflected in her philanthropy, especially in the areas of health and education. She also shows her patriotism in the way she gives back to this country and continues to treasure the island as her home. “She has also demonstrated, beyond her success as a pop icon, significant creative acumen and shrewdness in business. It is therefore fitting that we engage and empower her to play a more definitive role as we work to transform Barbados”

In 2008, Robyn was named as a cultural Ambassador, but this new role takes into account her growth and reach beyond just the world of entertainment.

“I couldn’t be more proud to take on such a prestigious title in my home country. Every Barbadian is going to have to play their role in this current effort, and I’m ready and excited to take on the responsibility. I look forward to working with Prime Minister Mottley and her team to reimagine Barbados,”

Congratulations, RiRi!