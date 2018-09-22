Are You Going?! CultureCon Is Back In New York With Appearances by Charlamagne Tha God, La La Anthony, & More

CultureCon Returns To New York This Year

CultureCon is coming.

The one-day conference–formed by The Creative Collective NYC–will take place next month in Maspeth, New York, where creatives and entrepreneurs of color will come together to celebrate their influence on society. This year’s event is going to be be MC’d by broadcaster and journalist Taylor Rooks, and will also include speakers like La La Anthony, Trevor Jackson, DeRay Mckesson, and Charlamagne Tha God.

Charlamagne spoke on the upcoming event, saying, “I’m excited to do CultureCon because my friend Rachel Edwards at Viacom told me it’s a cool vibe for creatives of colo, and she asked me if I was speaking at CultureCon last year, but I wasn’t. But I am this year, so now Rachel thinks I’m cool and that’s important to me.”

Taylor Rooks, who just recently announced her new position at Bleacher Report, added: “CultureCon is one of the best events of the year. It’s an opportunity to bring such an array of talented and influential people of color to one space and you can genuinely feel the energy. It’s amazing to hear from some of the top figures in the industry and get an up-close look into what makes the culture. It’s not an event, it’s an experience. Every person will leave feeling inspired and empowered.”

CultureCon 2018 will also feature things like workshops, panel discussions, and fireside chats.

“We set out to create a conference for us, by us, and it’s been so incredible to see the response so far,” said Imani Ellis, founder of The Creative Collective. “Our goal is to curate brave spaces for creatives of color and there is truly some special about the collective energy that emerges when you’ve built something with your community.”

This event is going to take place on October 13, which is right around the corner. You can learn more about the conference at CultureCon’s official website.