Tell ‘Em How You REALLY Feel? Daz Dillinger Celebrates Suge Knight’s 28 Year Prison Sentence, “Death Row Over HAHA!”

Daz Dillinger Celebrates Suge Knight’s 28-Year Prison Sentence

Yesterday, news broke that Suge Knight plead guilty to the manslaughter of Terry Carter following the now-infamous argument on the set of Straight Outta Compton.

Suge wasn’t exactly Mr. Congeniality within the music industry and he accumulated more enemies than friends during his tenure as the CEO and founder of Death Row Records. One such enemy is Tha Dogg Pound’s Daz Dillinger. Daz couldn’t possibly have been more jovial at the news that his former boss will sit behind bars for what is presumably the rest of his natural life.

The rapper/producer took to Instagram to blow some celebratory kush in the air and sprinkled a pinch of salt Suge’s wound and even mocked his family.

Sounds like Daz hasn’t been as forgiving of Suge like Snoop Dogg has. The beef never dies.