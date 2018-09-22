Chrissy Teigen Talks Her New Cookbook And Everyone Mispronouncing Her Name On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Chrissy Teigen Stops By The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Chrissy Teigen’s second cookbook, Cravings 2: Hungry For More, was just recently released–so for the occasion, it’s only right the model and Lip Sync Battle star stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about the book.
While on Friday’s episode, she responds to the revelation that everyone has been mispronouncing her name her whole career, explains what’s behind her meme-ready reaction shots at awards shows (including this past weekend’s Emmy’s), and shares a burger from a recipe in her debut cookbook, Cravings.
