Sexists, Pervs And Racists: Luenell BLASTS Lionsgate For Slighting Her, Kevin Hart, Katt Williams, Tiffany Haddish And Nick Cannon

Luenell Gives Her Take On What’s REALLY Wrong With Black Comedy

Comedy veteran Luenell is giving her take in this comedy beef, and she wants everyone to know their true enemy!

Recently, things got intense when Kevin Hart went HARD on Katt Williams for shadingTiffany Haddish in an interview (to big up other Black women in comedy). Luenell thinks they should ALL stop beefing, because it’s the studios not giving Black comedians — especially Black funny women, opportunities. Luenell says that she, Kevin Hart, Katt Williams, Mike Epps and Tiffany Haddish all starred in a movie called “School Dance”, written and produced by Nick Cannon and Lionsgate PLAYED them all.

The movie was never released in theaters, because Lionsgate was finicky. Also, the actors were NEVER PAID.

Let’s fix this bullsh*t & quit playin’ b 4 somebody get Hurt around this b*tch! Actually we ALL got f**ked on This deal, Nick included. This should have been released n theaters All Across the Country! A Blockbuster is what it would have been but Nooooooo, Lionsgate dropped the ball, didn’t have Faith n us, this project and NOBODY got paid! F we’re going to fight let’s fight with the motherf**kers who go up in us on a regular basis! The damn Anglo, Male, Pervy, Sexist, Racist STUDIOS not each Other! F we r going to b*tch and point fingers, let’s point them n the right direction! I’m not Scared, maybe everybody Else is but not This Oakland bred bitch! Now, as my friend Peacock says, “Let THAT b the reason”.

“School Dance” sounds like a good movie, with a funny, stack cast — right?!! Lionsgate is super shady…smh.

Yesterday, we exclusively reported Leslie Jones’ take on this feud in Black comedy, and she said “both Kevin and Katt was the same to women like all these ni**as in this game. Sh*tty. and still is. Women have never had it good.”

Hopefully this conversation surrounding Black women in comedy reaches the right parties! What is your take on what Luenell has to say on the issue versus Leslie’s thoughts?