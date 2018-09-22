Watch Beto O’Rourke’s Fire Response When Asked What He Can Do For Black Women [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Beto O’Rourke Explains How He’ll Help Black Women In Texas
Beto O’Rourke is looking to unseat Senator Ted Cruz as the U.S. Senator representing Texas. He’s doing a damn good job at working to achieve his goal thus far. Especially in the African-American community.
If you aren’t familiar with Beto, then do your Googles. But first, watch this clip of the Democratic candidate giving a very specific answer to a very specific question: “What can you do for Black women in Texas?”
If you live in Texas you need to vote and make sure everyone around you votes. Beto could be big.
