Congratulations! Bambi And Scrappy Welcome A Healthy “Love And Hip Hop” Seed
Scrappy And Bambi Welcome Baby Boy
Scrappy and Bambi have been documenting their relationship in the public since “Love In Hip Hop” cameras started rolling on them, and now fans can officially say they’ve seen them become happily married parents.
Bambi delivered a healthy baby boy yesterday and her hubby Scrappy was there, excitedly capturing it all.
Scrappy initially let folks know that their baby boy was almost here, as he was wheeling Bambi in to the hospital. The excited daddy shared the weight of their baby boy. He was 8 pounds, 3 ounces.
Scrappy revealed it took Bambi three pushes to get Breland out safely and called himself “happy and blessed”. How sweet!! Hit the flip to see the first family photo of Bambi, Scrappy and Breland.
Bambi and Scrappy look smitten to finally welcome their baby boy. Scrappy is the father of a 13-year-old daughter, Emani Richardson, with ex-girlfriend and Love & Hip Hop Atlanta cast member, Erica Dixon. Congratulations!
