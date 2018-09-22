Congratulations! Bambi And Scrappy Welcome A Healthy “Love And Hip Hop” Seed

Scrappy And Bambi Welcome Baby Boy

Scrappy and Bambi have been documenting their relationship in the public since “Love In Hip Hop” cameras started rolling on them, and now fans can officially say they’ve seen them become happily married parents.

Bambi delivered a healthy baby boy yesterday and her hubby Scrappy was there, excitedly capturing it all.

Scrappy initially let folks know that their baby boy was almost here, as he was wheeling Bambi in to the hospital. The excited daddy shared the weight of their baby boy. He was 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

Scrappy revealed it took Bambi three pushes to get Breland out safely and called himself “happy and blessed”. How sweet!! Hit the flip to see the first family photo of Bambi, Scrappy and Breland.